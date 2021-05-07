The WITC Foundation has awarded 191 scholarships for a total of $87,810 toward spring semester scholarships for Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College students.
Following are some of the area recipients and the names of their scholarships:
• Rice Lake: Chase Eastman, Parker Hannifin Scholarship.
Hailey Hofstede, Arrowhead Family Dental Scholarship.
Marissa Richards, TLC-Tuition for Learners with Children Scholarship.
Kaitlyn Theilig, Rice Lake Families and Staff Scholarship and the WITC-Rice Lake Campus Scholarship.
• River Falls: Lori Anderson, Virginia Adler Memorial Scholarship.
Kayla Cox, Sue Petryk Administrative Professional Scholarship.
Brittany Parker, Robert Scoville Scholarship-Medical Administrative Professional.
• Somerset: Emalea Briggs, Richard & Marilyn Vale Early Childhood Education Scholarship.
Danielle Dickson, Marilyn McCarty Nursing Scholarship.
Rilee Germain, WITC-New Richmond Staff Scholarship.
Ashley Otto, Debbie Bugni Memorial Scholarship and the Larry Gee Student Scholarship.
• Turtle Lake: Caleb Heffner, Bosch Packaging Technology Scholarship.
Hannah Orf, WITC-Rice Lake Campus Scholarship.
Kristine Penard, Andrew Mortel Family Scholarship.
Miquetan Simmons, WITC-New Richmond Retiree Scholarship.
• Woodville: Tanner Nyhus, Robert Scoville Scholarship-Automated Packaging.