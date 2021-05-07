The WITC Foundation has awarded 191 scholarships for a total of $87,810 toward spring semester scholarships for Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College students.

Following are some of the area recipients and the names of their scholarships:

Rice Lake: Chase Eastman, Parker Hannifin Scholarship.

Hailey Hofstede, Arrowhead Family Dental Scholarship.

Marissa Richards, TLC-Tuition for Learners with Children Scholarship.

Kaitlyn Theilig, Rice Lake Families and Staff Scholarship and the WITC-Rice Lake Campus Scholarship.

River Falls: Lori Anderson, Virginia Adler Memorial Scholarship.

Kayla Cox, Sue Petryk Administrative Professional Scholarship.

Brittany Parker, Robert Scoville Scholarship-Medical Administrative Professional.

Somerset: Emalea Briggs, Richard & Marilyn Vale Early Childhood Education Scholarship.

Danielle Dickson, Marilyn McCarty Nursing Scholarship.

Rilee Germain, WITC-New Richmond Staff Scholarship.

Ashley Otto, Debbie Bugni Memorial Scholarship and the Larry Gee Student Scholarship.

Turtle Lake: Caleb Heffner, Bosch Packaging Technology Scholarship.

Hannah Orf, WITC-Rice Lake Campus Scholarship.

Kristine Penard, Andrew Mortel Family Scholarship.

Miquetan Simmons, WITC-New Richmond Retiree Scholarship.

Woodville: Tanner Nyhus, Robert Scoville Scholarship-Automated Packaging.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com