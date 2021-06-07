The WITC Foundation has awarded 357 scholarships for a total of $142,580 for students attending Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College next fall.
“This was a unique year for students,” said Kim Pearson, executive director of the WITC Foundation.
“While many students faced job loss, illness and uncertainty, they continued to persevere and celebrate triumphs. The added support of receiving a scholarship this year gave our students the confidence and ability to press on with their dreams,” Pearson said. “We are especially thankful for our supporters. We are proud to have provided more than $200,000 this academic year to help student learning through scholarships.”
Following are some of the area scholarship recipients and the names of their scholarships:
Alma
Jordan Pearson, Onan Family Scholarship.
Almena
Susan Schieffer, Onan Family Scholarship and WITC-Rice Lake Nursing Club Scholarship.
Baldwin
Tristen Brown, Val Peltier Memorial Scholarship.
Leah Magsam, Woodcraft Industries Scholarship.
Brionna Weintzweig, American Federation of Teachers-Wisconsin Local 395 WITC Faculty Scholarship and Onan Family Scholarship.
Barron
Emily Cerney, Quanex Building Achievement Scholarship.
Courteney Groveau, Quanex Building Achievement Scholarship.
Jessica Hedrington, Kathleen Ritchie Memorial Scholarship.
Matthew Hoff, Quanex Building Achievement Scholarship.
William Hoff, WITC-Rice Lake Opportunity Builders Scholarship.
Dennis King, WITC-Rice Lake Farm Operation Scholarship.
Brianna Sullivan, Rice Lake Area Men’s Club.
Samantha Wigchers, Onam Family Scholarship.
Barronett
Bailee Hanson, Onan Family Scholarship.
Boyceville
Jennifer Barstad, Onan Family Scholarship.
Bruce
Matthew Blodgett, Jerry Busch Computer Information Technology Scholarship.
Sarah Boge, Evelyn Mommsen Nursing Scholarship and Onan Family Scholarship.
Charles Usher, Northwest Building Inspectors Association Scholarship and Onan Family Scholarship.
Cameron
Mia Anderson, Sid and Grace Horman Scholarship.
Lennette Erickson, Rice Lake Area Men’s Club.
Dylan Holdeman, WITC Fishing Tournament Scholarship.
Tyler Larson, WITC-Rice Lake Computer Club Scholarship.
Blake Paul, Quanex Building Achievement Scholarship.
Alexa Robinson, Tashina Guthrie Memorial Scholarship.
Isaiah Seffinga, Xcel Energy Scholarship.
Tasha Senne, Erin Elizabeth Memorial Scholarship.
Rhiannon Thompson, Johnson Motor Sales Scholarship and Onan Family Scholarship.
Jasmine Wolski, Onan Family Scholarship.
Chetek
Ashton Ader, Frank and Avha McGinnis Memorial Scholarship.
Corbin Duellman, Quanex Building Achievement Scholarship.
Erika Duellman, Fortnightly Club Scholarship-In Memory of Beulah Haugen.
Taylor Ferro, Marshfield Clinic Health System Healthcare Scholarship.
Keiana Weyers, American Federation of Teachers-WI Local 395 and Onan Family Scholarship.
Colfax
Victoria Hill, John & Mattie Iverson Family Scholarship.
Sabrina Keesling, Onan Family Scholarship.
Comstock
Cara Greene, Dairy State Bank Scholarship.
Cornell
Christine Begalke, Lampert Yards Scholarship.
Cumberland
Brianna Crowe, Golden K Kiwanis Scholarship and Onan Family Scholarship.
Emma Erickson, Frank and Avha McGinnis Memorial Scholarship.
Sciott Hagelberger, Onan Family Scholarship.
Bonnie Jilk, Rice Lake Rotary Club Scholarship.
Meghan Waite, Charlie and Juanita Peterson Scholarship and WITC-Rice Lake Accounting Scholarship.
Sarah Wohlk, Thomas B. Lemler Memorial Scholarship.
Durand
Gina Esparza, John Swenson HSED/GED Scholarship.
Ellsworth
Henry Brown, James W. Covey Scholarship.
Lyric Renk-Mason, Chippewa Valley Model A Car Club Scholarship.
Hammond
Kristal Foss, E. Jean Bruegl Scholarship.
Haugen
Spring Hernandez, James W. Covey Scholarship and Onan Family Scholarship.
Misty Robertson, WITC-Rice Lake Business Management/Finance Scholarship.
Hillsdale
SonnYa Glinski, Frank Kelley Scholarship.