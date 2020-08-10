A total of 273 Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College students have received scholarships from the WITC Foundation.

A total of $150,800 was awarded.

Following are the names of some of the area recipients and the names of their scholarships:

Cumberland: Kristin Bajak, Quanex Building Achievement Scholarship.

Emma Erickson, Rice Lake Lions Club Scholarship.

Laura Grant, Judith M. Wochos-Leiterman Scholaship.

Jennifer Jackson, Judith M. Wochos-Leiterman Scholarship.

Bonnie Jilk, Fowler Famiy Scholarship.

Jonas Kruse, Jerry Busch Computer Information Technology Scholarship and the WITC-Rice Lake Information Technology Scholarship.

Erica Tison, Onan Family Scholarship.

Dallas: Robert MacAlister, Nedland Memorial/WITC ADN Faculty Scholarship.

Downing: Samantha Anderson, Robert Knowles Scholarship.

Harli Dikeman, Woodcraft Industries Scholarship.

Eau Claire: Emily Wahl, Frank and Avha McGinnis Memorial Scholarship.

Ellsworth: Keslyn McKahan, Avalene Swanson and LeRoy Swanson Scholarship.

Jade Walber, Val Peltier Memorial Scholarship.

Emerald: Kayla O’Shea, Onan Family Scholarship.

Glenwood City: Daniel Loring, James W. Covey Scholarship.

Hudson: Zachary Burnam, Fred D. Ricci Memorial Scholarship.

Christina Kunkel, Kathy Carlson CNA Scholarship.

Martina Parker, Robert Knowles Scholarship.

Jackie Rothbauer, Onan Family Scholarship.

