A total of 273 Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College students have received scholarships from the WITC Foundation.
A total of $150,800 was awarded.
Following are the names of some of the area recipients and the names of their scholarships:
• Cumberland: Kristin Bajak, Quanex Building Achievement Scholarship.
Emma Erickson, Rice Lake Lions Club Scholarship.
Laura Grant, Judith M. Wochos-Leiterman Scholaship.
Jennifer Jackson, Judith M. Wochos-Leiterman Scholarship.
Bonnie Jilk, Fowler Famiy Scholarship.
Jonas Kruse, Jerry Busch Computer Information Technology Scholarship and the WITC-Rice Lake Information Technology Scholarship.
Erica Tison, Onan Family Scholarship.
• Dallas: Robert MacAlister, Nedland Memorial/WITC ADN Faculty Scholarship.
• Downing: Samantha Anderson, Robert Knowles Scholarship.
Harli Dikeman, Woodcraft Industries Scholarship.
• Eau Claire: Emily Wahl, Frank and Avha McGinnis Memorial Scholarship.
• Ellsworth: Keslyn McKahan, Avalene Swanson and LeRoy Swanson Scholarship.
Jade Walber, Val Peltier Memorial Scholarship.
• Emerald: Kayla O’Shea, Onan Family Scholarship.
• Glenwood City: Daniel Loring, James W. Covey Scholarship.
• Hudson: Zachary Burnam, Fred D. Ricci Memorial Scholarship.
Christina Kunkel, Kathy Carlson CNA Scholarship.
Martina Parker, Robert Knowles Scholarship.
Jackie Rothbauer, Onan Family Scholarship.