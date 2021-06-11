The WITC Foundation has awarded 357 scholarships for a total of $142,580 for students attending Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College next fall.
“This was a unique year for students,” said Kim Pearson, executive director of the WITC Foundation.
“While many students faced job loss, illness and uncertainty, they continued to persevere and celebrate triumphs. The added support of receiving a scholarship this year gave our students the confidence and ability to press on with their dreams,” Pearson said. “We are especially thankful for our supporters. We are proud to have provided more than $200,000 this academic year to help student learning through scholarships.”
Following are some of the area scholarship recipients and the names of their scholarships:
Hudson
Angela Beck, 40 and 8 St. Croix County Post 1485 Scholarships and Onan Family Scholarship.
Martina Parker, Onan Family Scholarship.
Nicholas Petersen, Andrew Mortel Family Scholarship.
Jacqueline Rothbauer, Woodcraft Industries Scholarship.
Ladysmith
Shannon Isham, Onan Family Scholarship and Rice Lake Staff Appeal Scholarship.
Michelle Makinia, Onan Family Scholarship and WITC-Rice Lake VINE Scholarship.
McKayla Williams, Soltis Family-Tony Area Scholarship.
Menomonie
Isaac Woodhull, WITC-Rice Lake Construction and Cabinetmaking Scholarship.