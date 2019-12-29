Several area residents received scholarships for the spring semester at Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College.
A total of $108,350 in scholarships were awarded.
Following are some of the area students who received scholarships, their area of study, the name of the scholarship and its value:
Ladysmith
• Anna Kauffman, human resource management, WITC-Rice Lake Campus Scholarship, $250.
• McKenzie Morgan, nursing-UWEC/WITC alliance, WITC-Rice Lake Campus Scholarship, $250.
• Lindsey Sprague, financial services/finance, Robert Scoville Scholarship-Financial Services, $500.
• Sarah Stibak, nursing-associate degree, W.R. Engels/Carl G. Pebler Memory Care Scholarship, $500.
Menomonie
• Mackenzie Fyre, early childhood education, New Richmond Community Child Care Scholarship, $250.
• Emily Hawkins, early childhood education, WITC-New Richmond Staff Scholarship, $500.
• April Simmons, nursing-associate degree, Judy Rogers Whiteman Memorial Scholarship, $250.
New Richmond
• Levi Berg, agricultural power and equipment technician, Andrew Mortel Family Scholarship, $250.
• Amber Berkland, nursing-associate degree, WITC Administrative Office Opportunity Builders (NR), $250.
• Ashley Bjornstad, pre-associate degree nursing, Francis and Barbara Stauner Scholarship, $1,250.
• Erik Blom, criminal justice studies, Perry O. Kepler Memorial Scholarship, $250.
• Cody Elfers, automated packaging systems technician, Robert Scoville Scholarship-Automated Packaging, $500.
• Carter Harrington, power sports technician, SAVOR (NR) Scholarship, $250.
• Desiree Marik, business management, Thomas E. Koop Memorial Scholarship, $250.
• Christina Martinez, pharmacy technician, Debbie Bugni Memorial Scholarship, $250.
• Dominick Marty, diesel equipment technician, Robert Knowles Scholarship, $500.
• Keslyn McKahan, nursing-associate degree, Going for the Green Scholarship, $1,000.
• Stefanie Nelson, nursing-associate degree, Sherry Lynch Memorial Scholarship, $500.
• Claire Odegard, early childhood education/E-CHILD, New Richmond Community Child Care Scholarship, $250.
• Cassandra Ramthun, early childhood education, Robert Knowles Scholarship, $500.
• Marci Wicklund, nursing-associate degree, Robert Scoville Scholarship-Nursing, $500.
Rice Lake
• Hunter Block, automotive technician, William Charles Jones Scholarship, $250.
• Caleb Bowen, welding, Thomas Precision Manufacturing Advancement Scholarship, $1,250.
• Kristopher Dahlberg, pre-associate degree nursing, Paul Sturino Veterans Scholarship, $250.
• Jenna Dennis, medical assistant, Rice Lake Staff Service Award Scholarship, $500.
• Mark Dietz, IT-cybersecurity specialist, Parker Hannafin Scholarship, $500.
• Alexis Ford, machine tool operation-CNC, Thomas Precision Manufacturing Advancement Scholarship, $1,250.
• Amanda Holder, human services associate, EJW Rice Lake Scholarship, $2,250.
• Caiden Johnson, early childhood education, Justin’s Will Scholarship, $500.
• Tiler Johnson, dental assistant, Arrowhead Family Dental Scholarship, $300.
• Erika Krzmarzick, occupational therapy assistant, Mary W. Johnson Family Scholarship, $250.
• Naomi Marx, health office professional, Marshfield Clinic Health System Healthcare Scholarship, $500.
• Max Okamoto, IT-cybersecurity specialist, Marshfield Clinic Health System Healthcare Scholarship, $500.
• Marissa Richards, nursing-associate degree, Health Careers Scholarship, $500.
• Jessica Richmond, human resource management, TLC-Tuition for Learners with Children Scholarship, $250.
• Michael Schieffer, architectural commercial design, Northwest Building Inspectors Association Scholarship, $250.
• Nicholas Wiederholt, IT-cybersecurity specialist, Parker Hannifin Scholarship, $500.
• Elizabeth Wright, criminal justice studies, WITC Criminal Justice Club Scholarship, $400.
River Falls
• Ron Bronner, human services associate, Going for the Green Scholarship, $1,000.
• Tina McKenney, early childhood education, Lester B. Schreiner Veterans Scholarship, $375.
Somerset
• Mariah Almer, medical assistant, Marvin and Bertha Getchel Scholarship, $750.
• Agnes Bodlovick, nursing-associate degree, Robert Knowles Scholarship, $500.
• Kayla Cox, administrative professional, Sue Petryk Administrative Professional Scholarship, $375.
• Amanda Groepper, nursing-associate degree, Nursing Scholarship (NR), $250.
• Kathleen Wiberg, paramedic technician, James Quinn Memorial Scholarship (Ash), $250.
Turtle Lake
Christy Hansen, administrative professional, Wittkop Administrative Professional Scholarship, $500.