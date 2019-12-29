Several area residents received scholarships for the spring semester at Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College.

A total of $108,350 in scholarships were awarded.

Following are some of the area students who received scholarships, their area of study, the name of the scholarship and its value:

Ladysmith

• Anna Kauffman, human resource management, WITC-Rice Lake Campus Scholarship, $250.

• McKenzie Morgan, nursing-UWEC/WITC alliance, WITC-Rice Lake Campus Scholarship, $250.

• Lindsey Sprague, financial services/finance, Robert Scoville Scholarship-Financial Services, $500.

• Sarah Stibak, nursing-associate degree, W.R. Engels/Carl G. Pebler Memory Care Scholarship, $500.

Menomonie

• Mackenzie Fyre, early childhood education, New Richmond Community Child Care Scholarship, $250.

• Emily Hawkins, early childhood education, WITC-New Richmond Staff Scholarship, $500.

• April Simmons, nursing-associate degree, Judy Rogers Whiteman Memorial Scholarship, $250.

New Richmond

• Levi Berg, agricultural power and equipment technician, Andrew Mortel Family Scholarship, $250.

• Amber Berkland, nursing-associate degree, WITC Administrative Office Opportunity Builders (NR), $250.

• Ashley Bjornstad, pre-associate degree nursing, Francis and Barbara Stauner Scholarship, $1,250.

• Erik Blom, criminal justice studies, Perry O. Kepler Memorial Scholarship, $250.

• Cody Elfers, automated packaging systems technician, Robert Scoville Scholarship-Automated Packaging, $500.

• Carter Harrington, power sports technician, SAVOR (NR) Scholarship, $250.

• Desiree Marik, business management, Thomas E. Koop Memorial Scholarship, $250.

• Christina Martinez, pharmacy technician, Debbie Bugni Memorial Scholarship, $250.

• Dominick Marty, diesel equipment technician, Robert Knowles Scholarship, $500.

• Keslyn McKahan, nursing-associate degree, Going for the Green Scholarship, $1,000.

• Stefanie Nelson, nursing-associate degree, Sherry Lynch Memorial Scholarship, $500.

• Claire Odegard, early childhood education/E-CHILD, New Richmond Community Child Care Scholarship, $250.

• Cassandra Ramthun, early childhood education, Robert Knowles Scholarship, $500.

• Marci Wicklund, nursing-associate degree, Robert Scoville Scholarship-Nursing, $500.

Rice Lake

• Hunter Block, automotive technician, William Charles Jones Scholarship, $250.

• Caleb Bowen, welding, Thomas Precision Manufacturing Advancement Scholarship, $1,250.

• Kristopher Dahlberg, pre-associate degree nursing, Paul Sturino Veterans Scholarship, $250.

• Jenna Dennis, medical assistant, Rice Lake Staff Service Award Scholarship, $500.

• Mark Dietz, IT-cybersecurity specialist, Parker Hannafin Scholarship, $500.

• Alexis Ford, machine tool operation-CNC, Thomas Precision Manufacturing Advancement Scholarship, $1,250.

• Amanda Holder, human services associate, EJW Rice Lake Scholarship, $2,250.

• Caiden Johnson, early childhood education, Justin’s Will Scholarship, $500.

• Tiler Johnson, dental assistant, Arrowhead Family Dental Scholarship, $300.

• Erika Krzmarzick, occupational therapy assistant, Mary W. Johnson Family Scholarship, $250.

• Naomi Marx, health office professional, Marshfield Clinic Health System Healthcare Scholarship, $500.

• Max Okamoto, IT-cybersecurity specialist, Marshfield Clinic Health System Healthcare Scholarship, $500.

• Marissa Richards, nursing-associate degree, Health Careers Scholarship, $500.

• Jessica Richmond, human resource management, TLC-Tuition for Learners with Children Scholarship, $250.

• Michael Schieffer, architectural commercial design, Northwest Building Inspectors Association Scholarship, $250.

• Nicholas Wiederholt, IT-cybersecurity specialist, Parker Hannifin Scholarship, $500.

• Elizabeth Wright, criminal justice studies, WITC Criminal Justice Club Scholarship, $400.

River Falls

• Ron Bronner, human services associate, Going for the Green Scholarship, $1,000.

• Tina McKenney, early childhood education, Lester B. Schreiner Veterans Scholarship, $375.

Somerset

• Mariah Almer, medical assistant, Marvin and Bertha Getchel Scholarship, $750.

• Agnes Bodlovick, nursing-associate degree, Robert Knowles Scholarship, $500.

• Kayla Cox, administrative professional, Sue Petryk Administrative Professional Scholarship, $375.

• Amanda Groepper, nursing-associate degree, Nursing Scholarship (NR), $250.

• Kathleen Wiberg, paramedic technician, James Quinn Memorial Scholarship (Ash), $250.

Turtle Lake

Christy Hansen, administrative professional, Wittkop Administrative Professional Scholarship, $500.

