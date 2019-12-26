Several area residents received scholarships for the spring semester at Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College.
A total of $108,350 in scholarships were awarded.
Following are some of the area students who received scholarships, their area of study, the name of the scholarship and its value:
Barron
• Taylor Myers-Zenzen, welding, American Welding Society Scholarship, $500.
Barronette
• Garrett DeLoy, welding, WITC-New Richmond Staff Scholarship, $500.
Beldenville
• Jackie Rothbauer, accounting, New Richmond Staff Service Award, $375.
Bloomer
• Brock Hladilek, automotive technician, EJW Rice Lake Scholarship, $2,250.
• Trey Zwiefelhofer, construction and cabinetmaking, NAHB Club Scholarship, $500.
Bruce
• Geraldine Guertin, human services associate, WITC-Rice Lake Campus Scholarship, $250.
• Luke Hessler, construction and cabinetmaking, Robert Scoville Scholarship-Construction, $500.
Cameron
• Lennette Erickson, administrative professional, Superior Silica Sands Scholarship, $350.
• Nicholas Oftedahl, criminal justice studies, Howard and Dode Miller Scholarship, $250.
• Alec Reinke, welding, WITC-Rice Lake Welding Scholarship, $500.
• Cort Reinke, IT-cybersecurity specialist, Parker Hannifin Scholarship, $500.
Chetek
• Mya Monnier, dental assistant, WITC-Rice Lake Dental Assistant Scholarship, $500.
• Keiana Weyers, criminal justice studies, Robert Scoville Scholarship-Criminal Justice, $500.