Several area residents received scholarships for the spring semester at Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College.
A total of $108,350 in scholarships were awarded.
Following are some of the area students who received scholarships, their area of study, the name of the scholarship and its value:
Chippewa Falls
• Levi Berg, agricultural power and equipment technician, WITC-New Richmond Staff Scholarship, $250.
Cumberland
• Kristin Bajak, construction and cabinetmaking, Heart of the North Builders Association Scholarship, $500.
• Angela Catlin, human resource management, EJW Rice Lake Scholarship, $2,250.
• Austin Ehrich, welding, Paul Sturino Memorial Scholarship, $250.
• Faith Erickson, nursing-associate degree, Wisconsin Hospital Association, $2,000.
• Laura Grant, gerontology-aging services professional, WITC Board Leadership Scholarship, $375.
Dallas
• Robert MacAlister, nursing-associate degree, Mary Leaf Memorial Scholarship, $500.
Ellsworth
• Jessica McEwen, nursing-associate degree, Robert Knowles Scholarship, $500.
Glen Flora
• Dakota Vojtasek, business management, Rice Lake Staff Service Award Scholarship, $375.
Glenwood City
• Keeley Christensen, dairy herd management, Dairy Herd Scholarship in Memory of John and Ruth Johnson and Gorman and Elsie Roberts, $300.
• Emily Smith, dairy herd management, Barron County Sunrise Rotary Scholarship, $500.
Hammond
• Mara Bapp, welding, SAVOR (NR) Scholarship, $250.
Hudson
• Emalea Briggs, early childhood education, Richard and Marilyn Vale Early Childhood Education Scholarship, $500.
• Caleb Davis, welding, American Welding Society Scholarship (NR), $500.
• Andrew Haase, agricultural power and equipment technician, Ed Fiedler Memorial Scholarship, $250.
• Ramon Ortiz, IT-cybersecurity specialist, Going for the Green Scholarship, $1,000.
• Martina Parker, human services associate, SAVOR (NR) Scholarship, $250.
• Rylee Riewestahl, nursing-associate degree, Wisconsin Hospital Association (NR), $2,000.