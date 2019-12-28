Several area residents received scholarships for the spring semester at Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College.

A total of $108,350 in scholarships were awarded.

Following are some of the area students who received scholarships, their area of study, the name of the scholarship and its value:

Chippewa Falls

• Levi Berg, agricultural power and equipment technician, WITC-New Richmond Staff Scholarship, $250.

Cumberland

• Kristin Bajak, construction and cabinetmaking, Heart of the North Builders Association Scholarship, $500.

• Angela Catlin, human resource management, EJW Rice Lake Scholarship, $2,250.

• Austin Ehrich, welding, Paul Sturino Memorial Scholarship, $250.

• Faith Erickson, nursing-associate degree, Wisconsin Hospital Association, $2,000.

• Laura Grant, gerontology-aging services professional, WITC Board Leadership Scholarship, $375.

Dallas

• Robert MacAlister, nursing-associate degree, Mary Leaf Memorial Scholarship, $500.

Ellsworth

• Jessica McEwen, nursing-associate degree, Robert Knowles Scholarship, $500.

Glen Flora

• Dakota Vojtasek, business management, Rice Lake Staff Service Award Scholarship, $375.

Glenwood City

• Keeley Christensen, dairy herd management, Dairy Herd Scholarship in Memory of John and Ruth Johnson and Gorman and Elsie Roberts, $300.

• Emily Smith, dairy herd management, Barron County Sunrise Rotary Scholarship, $500.

Hammond

• Mara Bapp, welding, SAVOR (NR) Scholarship, $250.

Hudson

• Emalea Briggs, early childhood education, Richard and Marilyn Vale Early Childhood Education Scholarship, $500.

• Caleb Davis, welding, American Welding Society Scholarship (NR), $500.

• Andrew Haase, agricultural power and equipment technician, Ed Fiedler Memorial Scholarship, $250.

• Ramon Ortiz, IT-cybersecurity specialist, Going for the Green Scholarship, $1,000.

• Martina Parker, human services associate, SAVOR (NR) Scholarship, $250.

• Rylee Riewestahl, nursing-associate degree, Wisconsin Hospital Association (NR), $2,000.

