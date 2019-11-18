ALTOONA — WNB Financial opened its new office building on Monday in the River Prairie development off U.S. 53.
Located at 1160 Blazing Star Boulevard, the branch offers a full range of personal and business banking services as well as financial planning, advising and wealth management.
The bank hired Jenni Bernal as retail banking lead for the Altoona office. She has more than 20 years of bank management experience, most recently working for U.S. Bank, according to a WNB news release.
Others on the staff are vice president and financial adviser Chris Forcier, vice president and business banking officer Tom Seaholm, mortgage loan officer Greg Oelrich and universal bankers Kennedy Johannsen and Joel Spitzer.
Lobby hours for the building are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays. The drive-up is open 30 minutes earlier and later than the lobby hours.
Prior to the full-service Altoona office opening, Winona, Minn.-based WNB's presence in the area was limited to a loan production office at 4330 Golf Terrace in Eau Claire.