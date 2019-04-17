An Eau Claire woman is accused of becoming disorderly at a hospital and damaging a $70,000 piece of equipment.
Debora M. Sykora, 64, 511 Dodge St., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of criminal damage to property and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
Sykora is free on a $1,000 signature bond, which requires her to maintain absolute sobriety.
Sykora returns to court May 29.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police were sent to Sykora's residence Tuesday on a report of a female yelling.
Sykora yelled at officers and was disorderly.
Officers had Sykora taken to HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital. Officers felt she could not take care of herself because of her alcohol-induced condition.
Sykora continued to be disorderly at the hospital by yelling and swearing at hospital staff.
Sykora then grabbed the cords for the vitals monitor and pulled the monitor off the wall, causing it to crash to the floor.
The broken monitor was valued at $70,000.
If convicted of the felony charge, Sykora could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.