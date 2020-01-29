An Eau Claire woman is accused of exposing her three children to methamphetamine.
Maximinia B. Isham, 28, 1828 S. Hastings Way, was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with three counts of neglecting a child.
A $500 signature bond was set for Isham, which requires her to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with her children unless approved by the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.
According to the criminal complaint:
Social workers were concerned for Isham's children because of Isham's suspected methamphetamine use.
Isham told police Jan. 13 that she has been a daily user of meth for over a year. She said she never uses it in the presence of her children.
Isham said she tried to avoid physical contact with the children after using because she knew methamphetamine could be transferred from skin-to-skin contact.
Hair follicle tests for Isham's 5- and 3-year-old children tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.
A similar test for her 10-year-old child was negative.
Isham was surprised by the results of the hair follicle tests. She said she was not sure how they would have been exposed.