A 38-year-old Eau Claire woman is accused of failing to protect a child.
Mary S. Thao, 716 First Ave., was charged Wednesday with one felony count of failure to protect a child.
According to the criminal complaint:
In January, a 15-year-old girl reported being sexually assaulted by Teng Xiong, 37, 2001 Cameron St., more than once in the past, beginning when she was 8 years old.
After Xiong assaulted her for the second time, the girl said she told Thao, who said she would protect her.
Thao confronted Xiong, they got into a fight, and he left for the night. Things then returned to normal.