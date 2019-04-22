A 27-year-old Eau Claire woman involved in a single-vehicle crash Friday is facing multiple criminal charges.
Karole L. Whitrock, 401 Long St., was charged in Eau Claire County Court Monday with a felony count of bail jumping; three misdemeanor counts of neglecting a child; two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping; and one misdemeanor count driving without a license, second offense within three years.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 12:59 p.m. Friday, Eau Claire police were sent to the Holiday gas station at 2308 E. Clairemont Ave., in reference to a vehicle crash.
There an officer found a vehicle with a large dent to the right front fender, a flat tire and two small female children in the rear of the vehicle, which had no child safety seats.
A third child, a 6-year-old boy, told an officer Whitrock had fallen asleep while driving. She said she closed her eyes "for a quick second" and hit a guardrail on U.S. 53.
Whitrock admitted to using methamphetamine three or four days earlier and said she was caring for the children for their father, Joshua Reedy.
She was arrested after officers discovered she didn't have a valid driver's license and had an active Dunn County arrest warrant.
Reedy also was taken into custody after he arrived at the scene a short time later. He was so impaired he couldn't provide information about his children, so officers contacted probation officials, and a hold was authorized for Reedy.
In searching him, officers found crystalline shards that appeared to be methamphetamine.
After he was placed in a squad car, Reedy told officers another of his children, a 5-month-old infant, was left in a room at the Regency Inn. The child was found on a bed at the hotel.