An Eau Claire woman is accused of soliciting prostitution in Altoona.
Paula J. Cromwell, 47, was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotic drugs, and a misdemeanor count of prostitution.
A $1,000 signature bond was set for Cromwell, which requires her to maintain absolute sobriety.
Cromwell returns to court March 9.
According to the criminal complaint:
Altoona police on Saturday contacted Cromwell, who was running an online ad for prostitution.
An officer, working undercover, agreed to have Cromwell come to Altoona to have sex with him for $400.
Cromwell was arrested when she arrived at the designated meeting spot at 2 a.m. Sunday at an Altoona hotel.
Methamphetamine and a pill were found in Cromwell's car and on her person.
Cromwell said she was not being forced to have sex for money. She said she needed the money for other purposes.
She admitted to using methamphetamine.