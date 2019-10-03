A River Falls woman is accused of traveling to Eau Claire to engage in prostitution.
Angela M. Krinkie, 34, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a misdemeanor count of prostitution.
A $500 signature bond was set for Krinkie, which prohibits her from using websites that advertise prostitution.
Krinkie returns to court Nov. 19.
According to the criminal complaint:
An undercover Altoona police officer on June 4 was monitoring a website frequently used by people in offering sexual activity for money.
On Sept. 2, the officer found an ad from Krinkie, who appeared to be offering sexual activity for money.
The officer contacted Krinkie and arranged to meet her at an Altoona hotel. She was arrested when she arrived.
Krinkie admitted she was planning on meeting the undercover officer with the intent of having sexual activity in exchange for money.