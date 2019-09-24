A Sun Prairie woman is accused of using her sister's identity to obtain medical services.
Tracy L. Nelson, 54, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of identity theft.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police were contacted on June 11 by a woman who said her sister, Nelson, went to the Tomah Medical Center and used her identifying information to receive medical services in November 2017.
The woman recently received a bill in the mail from the Tomah Medical Center for $2,395.
The woman said she has never been to the Tomah hospital but that her sister has a drug history and has been arrested several times for using her information to obtain drugs or medical services.
Nelson had apologized to her sister for using her information.
Nelson told police she couldn't remember much from November 2017 because of the amount of prescription medications she was taking at that time.
If convicted, Nelson could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.