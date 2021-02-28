OSSEO -- A 31-year-old woman has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol for first-offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of THC with two children younger than 16 in the vehicle.
According to a news release from the State Patrol's northwest region Eau Claire post:
A trooper stopped Larissa Humphrey, of Monroe, at about 6:23 p.m. Saturday for traveling 101 mph in a 70 mph zone. The trooper observed signs of possible impairment, and Humphrey admitted to consuming marijuana an hour earlier. Humphrey performed field sobriety tests, and signs of impairment were observed.
Humphrey was arrested for possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-offense OWI with a child younger than 16 in the vehicle. There were four passengers in the vehicle, two of whom were younger than 16.
Humphrey was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Oakridge in Osseo for an evidentiary blood draw, and she was released to a responsible party.