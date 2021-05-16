HIXTON -- A Dresser woman has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol for second-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with five children younger than 16 in the vehicle.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post:
The State Patrol post received a call at 10:48 a.m. Saturday from a father requesting a welfare check on his 12-year-old daughter. His daughter was in a vehicle with a friend and her friend's family on their way to Wisconsin Dells. The daughter didn’t want to be in the car anymore as the adults were smoking drugs while driving eastbound on Interstate 94.
The daughter was texting her father from the back seat, relaying the mileposts as the vehicle passed them. The father then updated State Patrol Dispatch of her locations. Troopers located and stopped the vehicle on I-94 near Hixton in Jackson County.
Troopers spoke with the girl and she confirmed the adults were smoking drugs while driving. Officers observed four other children in the vehicle ages 11, 8, and 4-year-old twins.
The driver, Michelle LShante Thibodeau, age 31, showed signs of impairment. A subsequent investigation, including standardized field sobriety testing, showed Thibodeau was under the influence of a controlled substance.
Thibodeau was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in addition to second-offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance with minors in the vehicle.
The vehicle was towed from the scene. Officers stayed with the children until they were turned over to a responsible adult.