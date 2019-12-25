Authorities arrested a 29-year-old Black River Falls woman in Chippewa County Wednesday afternoon for driving while intoxicated with an 11-month-old infant in the vehicle, according to a Wisconsin State Patrol press release.
At the time of her arrest, Tarryn Cooper also had an active Jackson County warrant for first-degree reckless homicide. That warrant was issued in September, according to online court records.
In that case, Cooper was also charged with manufacturing/delivering Schedule I or II narcotics, a felony.
A State Patrol trooper stopped Cooper's vehicle on Wednesday at about 2:30 p.m. for speeding near Highway 40 and 117th Street in Chippewa County, according to the press release. The trooper smelled alcohol and saw the infant was also inside the vehicle.
The trooper found multiple open intoxicants in the car. Cooper admitted to drinking while driving before she was pulled over, according to the press release.
Cooper also had a Department of Corrections warrant open at the time of her arrest, according to the press release. She was also cited for operating while suspended, drinking open intoxicants and obstruction.
The infant was turned over to a responsible adult, the State Patrol said.