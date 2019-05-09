An Eau Claire woman is accused of manufacturing/delivering heroin.
Brittany M. O'Brian, 24, 3004 Aspen Court, is being charged as a repeat offender in Eau Claire County Court.
O'Brian made her initial court appearance this week, and Judge Michael Schumacher set a $2,500 signature bond and ordered O'Brian to maintain absolute sobriety and report to the Community Transition Center within 24 hours for testing and/or programming.
According to the criminal complaint:
On March 14, a confidential informant told an investigator with the West Central Drug Task Force he/she could potentially purchase heroin from O'Brian.
Given $70 in precorded bills, the informant met with O'Brian, who got into the informant's vehicle with her companion. The group drove around the immediate area before the informant dropped O'Brian and her companion off.
Investigators then followed the informant to a separate location, where they collected surveillance equipment and three baggies — one of which contained only a small amount of a substance.
The informant — after speaking to investigators about what had occurred — began to close his/her eyes and started to fall asleep. Suspecting the informant might have ingested some of the product from O'Brian, investigators removed the person from the vehicle, contacted emergency medical personnel and began CPR. A pulse eventually was found.