A Minneapolis woman was fined $518 for a drug conviction from a prostitution-related case in Eau Claire.
Christina M. Greer, 31, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of possession of narcotic drugs.
Misdemeanor counts of prostitution and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer initiated a prostitution investigation in January 2017 using backpage.com and callyo.com.
The officer found an ad placed by Greer that was consistent with a prostitution advertisement.
The officer, in an undercover capacity, contacted Greer and made arrangements to buy sexual intercourse.
Greer was arrested when she arrived at the designated meeting location, which was an Eau Claire motel.
Greer admitted to coming to the motel to have sex in exchange for money. She said she has been engaging in this behavior for the last several months and needs the money because of a heroin addiction.
Heroin and drug paraphernalia were found in Greer’s purse.