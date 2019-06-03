A Mellen woman will spend six months in jail for her fifth conviction for operating while intoxicated since 2009.
Joan M. Nichols, 40, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of fifth-offense operating while intoxicated.
Judge Jon Theisen placed Nichols on 33 months of probation, fined her $1,955 and revoked her driver's license for three years.
According to court records:
Nichols was arrested for operating while intoxicated March 19 following a traffic stop on Highway 93 near Golf Road.
Nichols was previously convicted of operating while intoxicated in January 2009 in Minnesota, in May 2013 in Chippewa County, in January 2015 in Trempealeau County and in January 2015 in Eau Claire County.