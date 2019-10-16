A Holcombe woman will spend 30 months in prison for violating conditions of her probation stemming from nine 2018 felony convictions.
Eau Claire County Judge Michael Schumacher ordered Angela M. Carello, 40, to spend three years on extended supervision following her release from prison.
Carello was fined $4,742. As conditions of supervision, she cannot drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
Carello was originally sentenced in July 2018 to three years of probation for four counts of possession of methamphetamine and one count each of forgery, possession of a prescription drug with intent to deliver, theft from person, unauthorized use of food stamps and identity theft.
According to court records, Carello violated terms of her probation by having unapproved contact with a man, using methamphetamine, possessing a concealed knife and being terminated from a halfway house.