A Baraboo woman will spend 3½ years in prison for her role in taking a gun from a stolen vehicle.
Katie L. Haile, 27, was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court on a felony count of theft and unrelated felony counts of bail jumping, driving or operating a vehicle without the owner's consent and possession of methamphetamine.
Judge Michael Schumacher ordered Haile to spend three years on extended supervision following her release from prison.
Haile was fined $2,150 and must pay $577 in restitution. As conditions of supervision, she cannot drink alcohol or enter taverns.
According to the criminal complaint:
A man said his vehicle was taken June 1 from Hogarth Street after he was there with a friend.
Haile and two other people were also at the residence. The man said he fell asleep and when he woke up, Haile and the other two people were gone.
The man said his vehicle was missing and that there was a gun in the glove box.
The vehicle was found parked the next day on Goff Avenue. The gun was missing from the glove box.
A man told police Haile gave him a ride home and was talking about trying to sell a handgun.
Haile was prosecuted as a repeat offender. She was convicted of felony counts of identity theft and possession of methamphetamine in February 2018 in Eau Claire County.