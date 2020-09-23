EAU CLAIRE — A Chippewa Falls woman will spend one year on probation for allowing her 10-year-old son to help her steal groceries.
Jessica S. Sesanto, 37, 1008 Dutchman Drive, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to misdemeanor counts of retail theft and theft. A misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a child was dismissed. Judge Michael Schumacher fined Sesanto $1,194 and ordered her to pay $239 in restitution.
As a condition of probation, Sesanto cannot have contact with Festival Foods stores.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police were called to Festival Foods, 3007 Mall Drive, at about 6:30 p.m. July 31, 2019, after a 10-year-old boy was seen walking out of the store with a cart of unpaid groceries.
The boy and Sesanto were seen on surveillance video entering the store and shopping together. When Sesanto got in line to pay for some groceries, the boy pushed the shopping cart full of unpaid merchandise into the parking lot. Sesanto met her son at her car and placed the unpaid items into the trunk. The value of the groceries was about $240.
Sesanto was identified as the suspect after surveillance video recorded the license plate number of the vehicle.