An Eau Claire woman will spend three years on probation for child neglect and operating a small marijuana grow operation in her home.
Angelica C. Nelson, 26, 844 Revere St., pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of marijuana delivery and a misdemeanor count of neglecting a child.
Judge John Manydeeds also fined Nelson $961.
As conditions of probation, Nelson cannot drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
Nelson must take parenting classes and comply with any directives from the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.
According to the criminal complaint:
On April 30, investigators with the West Central Drug Task Force went to Nelson’s residence to execute a search warrant.
Nelson eventually met investigators at the door, and then she walked to a back bedroom, where there were two small children.
One of the investigators explained they were there because a controlled buy of methamphetamine had been made at the residence, and a small child had been present at the time.
When asked if there was anything illegal in the room, Nelson opened a dresser drawer and handed the investigator a glass pipe that smelled of burnt marijuana.
Another investigator found a small marijuana grow operation consisting of one plant bearing a marijuana leaf in one of the home’s bedrooms.
The house was in a state of disarray and not fit for children, according to an investigator, and they were eventually removed from the residence and placed with a family member.