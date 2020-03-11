An Elk Mound woman will spend two years on probation for crashing a truck she stole from a workplace.
Elizabeth C. Dolajeck, 31, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to misdemeanor counts of take and drive a vehicle without consent and disorderly conduct.
Judge John Manydeeds fined Dolajeck $1,493 and ordered her to pay $3,031 in restitution.
As conditions of probation, Dolajeck must undergo any recommended treatment or counseling.
According to the criminal complaint:
An employee at the Menards Distribution Center, 5120 Menard Drive, noticed his truck missing from the parking lot at about 7 p.m. Monday, June 24.
The man said he did not give anyone permission to take or use his truck.
The Chippewa County sheriff's office reported the truck was involved in a crash in that county and that Dolajeck was driving the vehicle.
The owner of the truck said he did not know Dolajeck.