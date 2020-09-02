COLFAX — A Colfax woman will spend two years on probation for exposing her young child to methamphetamine.
Cassandra D. Wark, 30, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of neglecting a child and possession of methamphetamine. Judge Jon Theisen also fined Wark $1,036.
As conditions of probation, Wark must undergo any recommended programming and treatment, and comply with conditions set by the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.
Co-defendant Donta L. Donald, 42, also of Colfax, returns to court Oct. 1.
According to the criminal complaint:
While investigating a check persons case on Oct. 21, Eau Claire police found Donald and Wark in an Eau Claire motel room with their 8-month-old child. Donald was unable to provide a urine sample, but said he would test positive for marijuana and methamphetamine.
A urinalysis for Wark was positive for marijuana, amphetamines and methamphetamine.
Donald consented to a hair follicle test of the child, which was positive for methamphetamine.
Both Donald and Wark admitted to using methamphetamine in their motel room.