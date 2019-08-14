The child trafficking criminal case against a 44-year-old Fairchild woman has been dismissed.
Eau Claire County Judge Sarah Harless dismissed Catherine J. Ottinger's case because of a motion by Eau Claire County Assistant District Attorney Kelly Mandelstein.
According to court records, Mandelstein sought dismissal of the case because "continued prosecution is not in the interest of justice."
The case was dismissed without prejudice, meaning similar charges could be re-filed against Ottinger.
Ottinger, 316 E. Main St., was charged with two felony counts of trafficking a child and a felony count of causing a child to view or listen to sexual activity.
According to the criminal complaint:
A 15-year-old girl said she was sexually abused by Ottinger's boyfriend at Ottinger's home during a three-day period in July 2017.
The girl said Ottinger forced the girl to touch the boyfriend and the boyfriend assaulted the girl over the ensuing days.
Ottinger claimed the incident never happened.