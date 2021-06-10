ELMWOOD -- An Ellsworth woman driving with five children was injured in a car-deer collision Thursday morning in Pierce County.
According to a news release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office:
The Sheriff’s Office was notified at about 7:38 a.m. Thursday of the collision on Highway 72 near 290th Street in the town of El Paso.
It was determined that Linda Bowen, 26, was driving a 2007 Mercury Monterey eastbound on Highway 72 when a deer ran into the roadway and struck the driver’s side door of the Bowen vehicle. The deer partially went through the driver’s side window, striking Bowen in the head and neck area. Bowen safely drove the vehicle onto the shoulder of the roadway.
Bowen’s five children were in safety seats and uninjured in the crash. Bowen was transported from the scene by Elmwood Area Ambulance Service to Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie with undetermined injuries.