PRESCOTT -- A Minnesota woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday in Pierce County.
According to a news release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office:
The Sheriff's Office was notified at about 11:26 a.m. Tuesday of the crash on Highway 35 near Highway QQ in the town of Oak Grove.
It was determined a 2010 Subaru Forester being operated by Donna Barlass, 84, of Oak Park Heights, Minn., was northbound on Highway 35 when she fell asleep. Barlass’ vehicle left the roadway and entered the ditch and struck a tree.
Barlass was transported from the scene by Allina Ambulance Service to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing, Minn., with undetermined injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Prescott police and fire departments.
The crash remains under investigation.