PIERCE COUNTY -- A River Falls woman suffered undetermined injuries in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday in the Pierce County town of Clifton.
According to a news release from the Pierce County sheriff’s office:
The office was notified of a single vehicle rollover with unknown injuries at about 9:35 a.m. near Highways F and 29 in Clifton.
It was determined that Kaylyn Moffat, 22, was operating a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Southbound on F when she lost control and entered into the west ditch and rolled over.
Moffat was transported by the River Falls Area ambulance service to Hudson Hospital with undetermined injuries.
The sheriff’s office was assisted on scene by the Prescott Police Department and the ambulance service.