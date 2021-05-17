TREMPEALEAU -- A woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in the Trempealeau County town of Caledonia.
According to a news release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office:
The crash occurred at about 8:17 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Highway 35 and McDonah Lane.
A Ford Fusion driven by Shyanne Herman, 22, of Trempealeau, was stopping in the northbound lane of Highway 35 to make a left turn onto McDonah Lane. A Ford F750 driven by Lauren Jaskowski, 22, of Eleva was northbound on 35 and crashed into the rear of the Fusion.
Herman was transported to a hospital by Tri-State Ambulance with suspected minor injuries. Jaskowski was not injured and cited for inattentive driving.
Traffic was redirected for about an hour.
The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Trempealeau Police Department, Trempealeau Fire Department and Galesville Fire Department.