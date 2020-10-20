WHEELER — A 27-year-old woman was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash on a snowy highway in Dunn County.
The crash, reported shortly after 2 p.m., occurred on Highway 25 just south of 550th Street in Wheeler.
The initial crash investigation shows that a 2007 Chrysler Sebring operated by the 27-year-old was southbound on Highway 25 when it began to slide back and forth before crossing the centerline and being struck on the passenger side by a northbound pickup truck, according to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office.
Responding law enforcement officers found the operator of the Sebring was unresponsive and trapped in the vehicle. She was extricated from the vehicle and Colfax Ambulance personnel attempted life-saving measures before the Dunn County Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene and pronounced her dead.
Road conditions due to the heavy snow, the condition of the tires on the Sebring and speed were contributing factors in the crash, initial investigation determined. The crash remains under investigation.
The name of the victim was not released pending notification of family.