A Madison woman has the chance to avoid felony convictions for endangering her family by grabbing the steering wheel three times in Eau Claire to try to force their vehicle into the ditch.
Ong Vue, 36, pleaded guilty this week in Eau Claire County Court to three felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
For the misdemeanor charge, Vue was fined $543.
As part of a deferred agreement with prosecutors, the felony charges will be dismissed in two years if Vue pays another $250 fine, commits no new crimes and completes a domestic abuse program and mental health evaluation.
According to the criminal complaint:
Vue's husband told police he was driving on the ramp at River Prairie Drive and U.S. 53 Feb. 2 with Vue and their two children in the vehicle when Vue began arguing with him and grabbed the steering wheel to try to force the vehicle in the ditch.
Vue repeated the behavior twice more.
The husband said he thought somebody would call the police because of the erratic movement of the vehicle and the amount of braking he had to do.