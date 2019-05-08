A 36-year-old Marshfield woman is facing a criminal charge after police say she claimed a male made her have sex with another male for money.
Dorcas D. Karnga is charged with one count of obstructing an officer.
According to the criminal complaint:
On March 28, Karnga told an Eau Claire police detective a male had trafficked her for sex and also sexually assaulted her.
The man was interviewed, and he denied any involvement in arranging for men to have sex with Karnga. He was on probation, and his officer placed a probation hold on him.
On April 11, the man's probation agent contacted the detective and said Karnga had come to her office and said she lied to police about the man because she wanted to get him into trouble.
The detective spoke with Karnga several days later, and she eventually admitted she lied to police because she was made at the man.