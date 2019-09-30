Two Eau Claire women are accused of exposing their children to methamphetamine.
Cassandra J. Spickler, 35, 4010 House Road, was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with three felony counts of neglecting a child while Alexis L. Spickler-Brummond, 18, also of 4010 House Road, was charged with one count of the same charge.
The women are each free on $1,000 signature bonds. As conditions of bond, they cannot have contact with their children unless approved by the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.
The women return to court Nov. 1.
According to the criminal complaint:
Spickler and her daughter, Spickler-Brummond, had their residence searched by a police officer and social worker on Sept. 5.
Items that tested positive for the presence of marijuana were found in Spickler-Brummond's bedroom.
Spickler admitted some friends had been using methamphetamine at her residence.
Spickler-Brummond admitted to using methamphetamine in early September.
Hair follicle tests for Spickler's 10- and 9-year-old children and Spickler-Brummond's 6-month-old child were positive for the presence of methamphetamine.
If convicted of all the charges, Spickler and Spickler-Brummond could be sentenced to up to nine and three years in prison, respectively.