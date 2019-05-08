Woodman's Food Market is suing the city of Altoona, claiming its 2018 property assessment was excessive.
According to court documents:
The Janesville-based grocer is asking an Eau Claire County judge to reduce the 2018 value of its property in Altoona from $15.86 million to $13.55 million and refund excess taxes paid, or $51,550.36 plus interest.
In addition, Woodman's is asking for all litigation costs, including attorney fees, along with any other relief the court deems appropriate.
The grocer filed an objection to the 2018 assessment, but the city's Board of Review denied scheduling a hearing.
Woodman's also filed a claim of excessive assessment on the city on Jan. 16, but the claim was denied.
The lawsuit is the second filed by Woodman's against Altoona, challenging its assessment.
The city set the 2017 assessed value of the grocery at 2855 Woodman Drive at $15.86 million for property tax purposes, $2.31 million more than the grocer believes it should be. That case is still pending.