A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday for a new 11-acre soccer complex in Lake Hallie.
The Chippewa Strikers are creating the field at Hallie Park, using water-based paint lines and portable goals.
“The construction of the Chippewa Strikers Youth Soccer Complex in the village of Lake Hallie will allow our organization to promote and participate in youth soccer and better meet the growing demand for competitive youth soccer in the Chippewa Valley,” Strikers president Ryan Normand said in a press release.
The complex is estimated to cost $967,000. The Chippewa Strikers Soccer Club has raised about two-thirds of its goal in a capital campaign.
The club is a nonprofit organization open to youth ages 8 to 18.