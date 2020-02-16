L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire presents “Imagination Workshop,” a free program from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 26, in the Eau Claire Room on the library’s lower level, 400 Eau Claire St.
Eau Claire writer in residence Karen Loeb will lead participants in verbal and written exercises to help free their imaginations and further their creative efforts. While this workshop will focus on bringing imagination to writing, people engaged in any artistic pursuit will benefit, and leave with several starts to their project. Space is limited, and registration is required. Visit ecpubliclibrary.info/imagination to register.
Loeb’s stories and poems have appeared in Thema, Gyroscope Review, Hanging Loose and other magazines. She has won both fiction and poetry contests in Wisconsin People & Ideas magazine. She is a retired creative writing professor from UW–Eau Claire.
For information visit Information & Reference at the library, call 715-839-5004 or email the library at librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us. To learn more about library programs, check the library website at ecpubliclibrary.info.
If you have a need for a sign language interpreter or other special accommodations, please notify Information & Reference (715-839-5004, librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us) at least 48 hours before the program.