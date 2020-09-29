EAU CLAIRE — A live debate featuring the candidates for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District will be broadcast on Wisconsin Public Radio on eight days before Election Day.
The debate will air at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, and will feature incumbent Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, and Republican challenger Derrick Van Orden of Hager City. Ezra Wall, host of WPR’s La Crosse-based “Newsmakers,” will moderate the discussion. The general election is on Nov. 3.
Locally, the debate will be broadcast on these stations of The Ideas Network: 90.3/La Crosse, 88.3/Menomonie-Eau Claire, 88.7/River Falls and 100.9/Marshfield.
The debate will also be streamed on wpr.org through a partnership with the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce and WIN Technologies of Eau Claire.
Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District includes all or parts of 18 counties in western and central Wisconsin, including the cities of Eau Claire, La Crosse, Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Menomonie, River Falls, Chippewa Falls, Plover, Platteville, Sparta, Tomah and New Richmond.