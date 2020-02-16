“Writers Read” will feature an open mic at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12, in the Eau Claire Room of L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St.
Bring any short piece to read in five minutes or less. Sign-up starts at 5:30 p.m. Listeners are welcome.
“Writers Read” is hosted by Eau Claire’s writer in residence, Karen Loeb. Loeb is a professor emerita of the UW–Eau Claire English department. Her fiction and poetry have appeared in Fiction Southeast, Hanging Loose, New Ohio Review and other magazines. Her poem “In the Science Museum,” won the 2016 Wisconsin People & Ideas contest.
For information, visit Information & Reference at the library, call 715-839-5004 or email the library at librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us. To learn more about library programs, check the library website at ecpubliclibrary.info.