The L.E. Phillips Memorial Library in Eau Claire invites you to discover an exciting genre at “Writing the Short Personal Essay” on Thursday, March 19, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Eau Claire Room on the library’s lower level.
Molly Patterson, author and associate professor of English at UW–Eau Claire, will lead discussion on the brief personal essay as a genre. The program will include reading and discussion of a brief published piece, guided writing on the spot and, if time allows, sharing writing. There is no charge to attend, and all are welcome.
Patterson’s creative work has appeared in several magazines, including The Atlantic Monthly and The Iowa Review. She was previously the writer-in-residence at St. Albans School in Washington and is the recipient of a Pushcart Prize. Her acclaimed debut novel, “Rebellion,” was published in 2017.
This program is funded in part by the Elizabeth Morris grant and presented in partnership with UW–Eau Claire.
For information, stop at Information & Reference at the library, call 715-839-5004 or email the library at librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us. To learn more about library programs, go to ecpubliclibrary.info.