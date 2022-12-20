EAU CLAIRE — As the Chippewa Valley braces for the impact of yet another winter storm later this week, Xcel Energy says its prepared to respond to any electric outages that may occur.

Last Thursday, 79,000 Xcel customers in Wisconsin lost power as wet, heavy snow snapped tree branches, causing them to fall on powerlines. This week, Senior Director for Distribution Operations for Xcel Energy-Wisconsin/Michigan BJ Rauckman says the company is ready to make repairs again.