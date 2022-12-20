EAU CLAIRE — As the Chippewa Valley braces for the impact of yet another winter storm later this week, Xcel Energy says its prepared to respond to any electric outages that may occur.
Last Thursday, 79,000 Xcel customers in Wisconsin lost power as wet, heavy snow snapped tree branches, causing them to fall on powerlines. This week, Senior Director for Distribution Operations for Xcel Energy-Wisconsin/Michigan BJ Rauckman says the company is ready to make repairs again.
“Just like last week, we work hard to ensure that our crews are ready to respond if severe weather hits,” said Rauckman in an Xcel news release. “We are monitoring this next system so we can safely and quickly respond to changing weather conditions.”
Xcel customers can sign up for outage notifications through the My Account feature on the Xcel Energy website. The website also hosts an outage map that displays information on the number of customers without power and anticipated time for restoration.
According to the National Weather Service a new bought of snowfall will begin Wednesday and last through early Thursday. Thursday through Saturday morning, the NWS predicts strong gusts of frigid wind topping at 55 mph. Wind chills are expected to be in the 30 to 45 degrees below zero range. Whiteout conditions are also expected during that time, making travel "very difficult or impossible."
There are a number of ways to prepare and stay safe during the storm, Xcel stated.
Stay away from downed power lines. Always assume an electric line, even one that is on or near the ground, is energized and therefore dangerous. Never, under any circumstance, touch or move a downed power line. If you come across a downed power line, leave the area and report it immediately by calling 1-800-895-1999.
Keep natural gas meters clear. Clearing snow and ice from natural gas meters is key to avoiding the potential for dangerous natural gas buildup indoors due to vents becoming sealed when covered in ice and snow. Xcel Energy strongly recommends keeping the entire meter assembly clear by gently removing snow or ice from the meter, associated piping and the roofline above the meter. Check often to ensure melting snow isn’t dripping on the meter from the roof or nearby trees. Use a shovel around a meter to move snow away; do not use a snowblower near a meter.
Heating safety. If using a space heater, take care to ensure safety as more than 65,000 home fires are attributed to heating equipment each year in the United States, according to the Electrical Safety Foundation International. When using a space heater, make sure the heater has the label showing it is listed by a recognized testing laboratory, and read the manufacturer’s instructions and warning labels. Additionally, inspect heaters for cracked or broken plugs and connections; don’t use it if they are frayed, worn or damaged. Never leave a space heater unattended. Turn it off when leaving a room and don’t go to sleep with a space heater on.
Xcel urges customers to report outages via the Xcel Energy mobile app, online at xcelenergy.com/out or by calling 1-800-895-1999.
To save on energy costs and better conserve energy, Xcel stated there are several steps that can be taken.
Lower your thermostat a few degrees, ideally to 68 degrees or lower.
Adjust your programmable thermostat to automatically lower the temperature while you are away or while you sleep.
During daylight hours, open drapes and blinds to maximize heat from direct sunlight. To retain heat, keep them closed when it is dark.
Run ceiling fans in a clockwise direction to push warm air down from the ceiling, adding comfort and savings.
Keep interior doors open to help circulate air more freely and maintain constant heating levels.