Because of high rivers, the boat restraining barriers upstream of Xcel Energy's hydro plants in St. Croix Falls and Jim Falls are not in place at this time.
While the boat barrier upstream of the main spillway at the Jim Falls Dam remains in place, the barrier upstream of the Jim Falls powerhouse intake has failed.
Boaters and fishermen are urged to stay away from both dams due to high river flows, debris in the water and unprotected spillway and powerhouse intakes.
Power is being generated in the powerhouse and excess water is being discharged through the spillway section.
“Boating, canoeing or kayaking near the dams is not recommended until the river recedes and we can safely reinstall the boat barriers,” said Randy Volbrecht, manager of hydro operations at Xcel Energy.
“The boat barriers assist in keeping boaters away from the powerhouse intakes and spillway sections,” he said.