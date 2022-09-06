EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls YMCAs will offer free admission from Sept. 9-18 in celebration of the association’s national Welcoming Week.
“Welcoming Week is an opportunity for YMCA branches across the country to remind their communities that everyone is welcome at the Y,” Suzie Slota, director of Mission Advancement for the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley, stated in a Tuesday news release. “The YMCA has something for everyone. We never turn anyone away because of their fitness level, age, religion, ethnicity, or income level. Our YMCAs are melting pots of people from all walks of life, and we love that. This diversity makes us stronger and a more interesting place to be. It’s important to us as an organization that everyone feels welcome and feels like they belong.”
During Welcoming Week, the public can use the Chippewa Falls YMCA, 611 Jefferson Ave., and Eau Claire YMCA, 700 Graham Ave., at no cost. Additionally, the L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center and the John & Fay Menard YMCA Tennis Center will host free public events and classes during Welcoming Week.
“During Welcoming Week, we are focusing on connecting communities and giving everyone the opportunities to get involved,” Slota stated. “The John & Fay Menard YMCA Tennis Center will be offering open tennis. The YMCA Sports Center will be letting families attend Family Fun Zone on September 13 free of charge. The Eau Claire YMCA is offering fitness classes in Spanish. The Chippewa Falls YMCA is offering fitness classes for all ages. The list goes on, and there is truly something for everyone.”
The Eau Claire YMCA and Chippewa Falls YMCA each have open gym and open swim times, a walking track, weight room, cardio room, private fitness studio, racquetball courts, a golf simulator (Chippewa Falls only) and group exercise classes available during this time. To see a full schedule of events, visit www.ymca-cv.org/welcomingweek.
A photo ID will be required and non-member minors must be accompanied by an individual 16 years or older. Visit www.ymca-cv.org to see building hours, age restrictions for certain activities and schedules.