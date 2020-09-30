The L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center on Wednesday dedicated a new sports floor donated by Markquart Motors.
While the sport court is used for basketball, pickleball, volleyball and events, the court's previous floor was outdated needed to be replaced.
"The current situation with the pandemic has significantly impacted our operations and we are hopeful that the new flooring will be a beacon of light in our community to bring people together safely," Amy Peterson-Foss, director of the L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center, said in a news release. "Without this donation from Dave (Markquart) and Markquart Motors, we wouldn’t have been able to do it. We are all very grateful for his wonderful contribution to our organization.”
Marilyn Skrivseth, a representative of the local pickleball community, said the gift will result in the addition of six high-quality indoor pickleball courts to the Chippewa Valley.
"With pickleball exploding in the area, the added access to great indoor courts will certainly help meet the growing demand for indoor play during the coming winter months," Skrivseth said in the release. "We are very grateful to the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley and Markquart for making this floor and the access to indoor play a reality for our pickleball community.”