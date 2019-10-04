The Wisconsin youth hunt slated for Saturday and Sunday is open to children 15 and younger who have a gun deer license to hunt with a gun or other legal weapon before the regular firearm seasons, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
The youth hunt is open to all residents and non-resident youth hunters with a gun-deer license and appropriate tags.
"Many youths are busy with schoolwork and extracurriculars," said Todd Schaller, chief warden. "The youth hunt was designed to provide an additional opportunity outside the traditional deer seasons."
Youth hunters can hunt in all Deer Management Units except state park and non-quota units.
A gun deer hunting license is required if hunting with a firearm.
The bag limit is one buck per gun buck deer harvest authorization, plus one additional antlerless deer per antlerless deer harvest authorization valid for the Deer Management Unit the youth hunter will be hunting.
Youth hunters who have an archer or crossbow license may continue to hunt with a bow or crossbow during the archery/crossbow season, which runs concurrently with the youth gun deer hunt.
All other hunting regulations apply - blaze orange is required statewide except for waterfowl hunters, and youth hunters must be accompanied by an adult guardian even if the youth is 14 or 15 and has a hunter education certificate.
For more information on the youth hunt, visit dnr.wi.gov/topic/hunt/youth.