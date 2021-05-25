LADYSMITH -- Eleven people have been charged in a methamphetamine drug conspiracy case, state Attorney General Josh Kaul and Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Wallace announced Tuesday.
The individuals charged reside in Wisconsin and Minnesota and have been charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. They are:
• Steven A. Betro, 61, of Rosholt.
• Jacob C. Channell, 37, of Ladysmith.
• Barrington M. Daniel, 53, of Red Wing, Minn.
• Cody D. Dewitt, 30, of Ladysmith.
• Rita D. Hryniewiecki, 44, of Ladysmith.
• Casey J. Kieleszewski, 35 of Plover.
• Jeffrey H. Murphy, 57, of Ladysmith.
• Brittany N. Prestwood, 31, of Ladysmith.
• Maliki R. Sandley-Wangner, 27, of Ladysmith.
• Nicholas G. Witt, 27, of Ladysmit.
• Tyler J. Zimmerman, 30, of Rudolph.
The investigation was led by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. They were assisted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office (Minn.), Ladysmith Police Department, Plover Police Department, Portage County Sheriff’s Office, Red Wing Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office (Minn.), Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, Wisconsin Department of Corrections and the Wisconsin Statewide Intelligence Center.
The lead investigators are Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Riley Kummet and DCI Special Agent Shawn Sutherland.
The prosecution is led by Rusk County District Attorney Annette Barna. The case was also supported by DOJ regional drug prosecutor Assistant Attorney General Chad Verbeten. These regional prosecutors were created by 2017 Wisconsin Act 261, part of the HOPE legislation, to assist local law enforcement with major criminal investigations such as complicated drug conspiracies.