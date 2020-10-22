CHIPPEWA FALLS — A 16-year-old male passenger died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in the town of Lafayette.
The teen's identity was not immemdiately released.
Chippewa County Lt. Mark Bauman said the crash occurred at 11:48 a.m. along 30th Avenue, east of 172nd Street.
The car was driven by 18-year-old Benjamin A. Podolak. It was traveling east on 30th Avenue when it left the roadway and struck a tree on the north side of the highway, Bauman wrote in a press release.
When police arrived, Podolak and the passenger were unconscious, still in the vehicle. Podolak was taken to Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire by ambulance, while the passenger was airlifted there. He later died of the injuries he sustained in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Chippewa Fire District and EMS, Wisconsin State Patrol, Lake Hallie Police Department and Mayo Helicopter assisted at the scene.