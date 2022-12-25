The year began with Eau Claire resuming its search for a city manager and Country Jam announced it was on the move. How much of the first three months do you remember?

January

Curling1

Jeff Thompson of Eau Claire gives instruction Monday to Chinese Taipei national curling team member Luis Yin Liu at the Eau Claire Curling Club.  
LifeCoin2

The phone number for the suicide-prevention service Safe Call Now is inscribed on Life Coins, with art on one side for firefighters and emergency medical technicians and paramedics, and for police on the other. (Contributed photo)
020322_dr_Dredge_2a (copy)

Dredging in February 2022 kept some sand out of Lake Altoona. But the process is expensive, and officials would like to find a better way of protecting and preserving the lake.
Sonnentags (copy)

John and Carolyn Sonnentag hold an artist’s rendering of the planned County Materials Complex along Menomonie Street in Eau Claire. UW-Eau Claire announced the couple raised its donation to the project to $70 million.
PolarPlunge
New mini-brewery launches at Leinie Lodge

Leinenkugel’s Brewing Company president Dick Leinenkugel shows off the new mini-brewery in March that the company launched inside the Leinie Lodge in Chippewa Falls.